Kashmir

Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Kupwara record sub-zero temperatures as mercury plummets across J&K

MeT says light rain, snowfall expected in Kashmir from evening of Nov 19
The lowest night temperature was minus 3.4 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 3.6 degree Celsius in Gulmarg.
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Nov 17: Amid forecast of light rain and snowfall over the weekend, mercury recorded a drop in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.  

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 1.2°C against 2.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 3.6°C against 4.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.8°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 3.4°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.1°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.6°C, the same as on the previous night, the official told GNS. It was 2.1°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 0.1°C against 0.8°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 10.7°C against 11.7°C on the previous night. It was 1.6°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 4.8°C (1.8°C above normal), Batote 4.0°C (1.3°C below normal), Katra 10.6°C (0.1°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 1.6°C (0.8°C below normal).

In Ladakh’s Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, the minimum temperature settled at minus 12.2°C

While mainly dry weather has been forecast till Friday, the MeT office said that from November 19th (late afternoon) to 20th November (morning), light  rain/snow is expected over many places of Kashmir Division especially over higher reaches and plains of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and parts of Srinagar and Budgam districts.

Met
temperature drops

