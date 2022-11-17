Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Kupwara record sub-zero temperatures as mercury plummets across J&K

Srinagar, Nov 17: Amid forecast of light rain and snowfall over the weekend, mercury recorded a drop in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 1.2°C against 2.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.