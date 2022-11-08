Temperatures drop below zero in Gulmarg, Pahalgam as J&K braces for another wet spell from Wednesday

Srinagar, Nov 8: Amid forecast of more rain and snowfall in the next three days, temperatures dropped at most places in Kashmir going below zero in Gulmarg and Pahalgam on Tuesday, officials said.

Quoting an official of meteorological department(MeT), news agency GNS reported that partly cloudy weather was expected today.

"Light to moderate rain or snowfall (over higher reaches) is expected at many places during November 9 evening to 11th forenoon,” the official.