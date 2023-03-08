Temperatures drop in Pahalgam, Gulmarg; rise in Srinagar, Qazigund

Srinagar, March 8: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather, the minimum temperature recorded a rise in Jammu and Kashmir barring Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Kupwara on Wednesday, officials said.

Quoting an official of the meteorological department, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 3.5°C against 3.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 2.4°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.7°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.