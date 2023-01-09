Temperatures improve in Kashmir after rains in plains, snowfall in Gulmarg, Pahalgam

Srinagar, Jan 9: Gulmarg and Pahalgam along with other higher reaches received fresh snowfall while light rains lashed plains including Srinagar amid increase in night temperature on Monday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 0.9°C against last night’s minus 0.1°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 2.8°C above normal for the summer capital which received 0.5mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, he said.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 0.2°C against minus 1.3°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 1.8°C above normal for the gateway town that had 0.8mm of rain during the time, he said.

Pahalgam received 0.2 cm of snowfall during the time and recorded a low of minus 0.7°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature was 6.3°C above normal for the place, he said. The coldest night recorded this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was on January 2 when mercury plunged to minus 9.6°C.