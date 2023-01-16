Temperatures plunge further in Kashmir as Gulmarg records season’s coldest night at -12°C

Srinagar, Jan 16: The minimum temperatures recorded a plunge in Kashmir Valley with Gulmarg recording season’s coldest night at minus 12.0°C on Monday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.9°C against last night’s minus 0.6°C. Today’s minimum temperature was 0.2°C above normal for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 5.6°C against minus 0.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C below normal for the gateway town.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 10.2°C against minus 10.9°C on the previous night which was the coldest night recorded this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Today’s minimum temperature was 3.0°C below normal for the place, he said.