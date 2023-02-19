Temperatures rise above normal in Kashmir as MeT predicts wet weather for next two days

Srinagar, Feb 19: Amid forecast for scattered to widespread light to moderate rain and snow, mercury settled above sub-zero level across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.
Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that while Srinagar recorded a low of 6.7°C against the previous night’s 2.9°C . Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 6.6°C for the summer capital.
Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.4°C against 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 4.5°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 2.1°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night and it was 6.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Kokernag recorded a low of 3.2°C against 1.9°C on the previous night and it was 4.1°C above normal for the place, the officials said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.0°C against 0.2°C on the previous night and it was 8.8°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.
In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 5.1°C against 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 5.3°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.
Jammu recorded a low of 14.1°C against 11.3°C on the previous night. It was 3.6°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.
Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 5.8°C (above normal by 6.7°C), Batote 9.6°C (above normal by 4.5°C), Katra 13.6°C (5.5°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 7.3°C (7.0°C above normal).
Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 1.2°C and minus 5.2°C respectively, the official said.
The MeT said that scattered light rain and thunder over Jammu and Kashmir have been forecast in the next 24 hours and light to moderate rains and snow on February 20.