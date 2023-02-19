Temperatures rise above normal in Kashmir as MeT predicts wet weather for next two days

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 2.1°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night and it was 6.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.2°C against 1.9°C on the previous night and it was 4.1°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.0°C against 0.2°C on the previous night and it was 8.8°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 5.1°C against 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 5.3°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.