Temperatures rise amid dry weather in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 24: The minimum temperature increased on Friday even as the weather department forecast mainly clear to partly cloudy weather at most places in Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 1.6°C against the previous night’s 0.6°C. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was ‘below’ normal by 0.7°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 0.2°C against 0.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.8°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 2.0°C against 2.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C above normal for the place, the officials said.