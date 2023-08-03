Ten diagnostic labs seized in Hajin for violating norms

Bandipora, Aug 3: The administration in Hajin medical block of north Kashmir's Bandipora district seized at least 10 diagnostic labs on Thursday for violating various procedural norms, including non-registration, lack of proper space and improper dumping of biomedical waste.
A team comprising ADC Bandipora, CMO Bandipora, Tehsildar, Block Medical Officer Hajin and other officials inspected the labs in the Sumbal and Hajin areas, which are part of the largest medical block in the district.
Officials said the lab owners, apart from operating without registration, also dumped biomedical waste unscientifically. The labs included one USG lab, three dental clinics, four laboratories and two optical and eye-care clinics.
"There were many complaints that clinics were running unauthorisedly," said Umar Shafi, ADC Bandipora. "As per already given instructions from the commissioner secretary health, we found at least eight labs and two optical clinics unregistered and lacking proper space."
Shafi said the lab owners were told to get permanent registrations and fulfil all the norms. He said some of them had done provisional registration, but had not followed up for regular registration over the years.
“The most important issue was unscientific handling of biomedical waste," he said. He said there were proper channels available to dispose of the waste.
Shafi said they have scheduled an awareness programme to inform the owners of all the norms and improve their functionality.