Ten Jaish OGWs arrested in overnight raids in Kashmir: SIA

An agency spokesman said that the arrests were made during overnight raids at ten different locations in the districts.

As per the spokesman the raids were "primarily focused on the network" of Jaish militant outfit saying "ten identified persons who were part of OGW modules and taking instructions from Jaish terrorist commanders have been arrested".

"The module whose members were organised into sub-modules, in the form of verticals, so that in the event of detection of one member the bigger network does not the get compromised had been painstakingly discovered through discreet surveillance in which corroborative intelligence capable of being converted to admissible evidence in court was used to ascertain and confirm the Jaish OGW membership of the individuals", it said.

"The module could be connected to other modules through higher levels of Jaish leadership. Their discovery is likely as the investigation rolls out in coming days," it added.