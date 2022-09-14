Term II exams of junior classes likely in October-November period

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) is likely to hold the Term II examination of junior classes in October-November month this year, an official said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Annual Day function at Government Girls Higher School Rainawari, the Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Tasaduq Hussain Mir said the discussion was going on at the administrative level about the conduct of annual exams of junior classes (primary to class 9th).

"There was a delay in taking the decision owing to the demise of the father of the Principal Secretary. He will probably resume office on 19 September and the decision will be taken accordingly," he said.

He said they have already prepared a document regarding the issue but the final decision will be taken by the administrative department. "I am hopeful that it will be clear till September 22," he said.

Notably the J&K government earlier ordered for shifting to the March session of exams for class 10th to 12th students. However, there is no clarity on holding Term II exams for junior class students this year. "I have given my suggestion to conduct Term II exams of junior class students in November," he said.

About the commencement of Kindergarten admission in schools, DSEK said the department will take a call on it and the admission shall be done in March. "I know some private schools have already started the process for kindergarten admission but we have not announced our decision yet," he said.

The Director said they will hold meetings with the private schools and their association to deliberate on the issue. "We will look into this matter," he said. Briefing about the Annual Transfer Drive (ATD), the DSEK said the initiative was teacher friendly but not student friendly.

"The policy had some hiccups in the beginning. Under this system no teacher would opt for their posting in rural areas and all were interested to be posted in towns and cities," he said.