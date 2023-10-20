Term of 3 varsity VCs nears end in J&K

“After the expiry of their formal three-year terms, it takes another six months to appoint a new VC and this period also goes to waste. Therefore it is better if the process to appoint new VCs is initiated three months in advance so that universities do not suffer on account of lack of decisions,” the professor told Greater Kashmir.

“Therefore, the last six months of VC tenure causes policy paralysis in Universities which can be done away with if new appointments take place in advance,” he said.

Another academician said that initiating the process to appoint VCs in advance will do away with hopes that VCs carry for their possible extensions. “It will also do away with politicking concerning extensions,” he said.