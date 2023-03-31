Terror attack on YouTuber journalist | 2 hybrid terrorists arrested in Shopian : Police

Srinagar, Mar 31: Police today said that two hybrid terrorists involved in a terror attack on a YouTuber journalist in Shopian have been arrested.
Giving details a police spokesman in a statement said, “During the course of investigation of case FIR No. 116/2022 U/S 307 IPC, 7/27 A Act and 16 UAP Act of Police Station Heerpora pertaining to terrorist attack on a YouTuber journalist, a SIT headed by DySP Headquarters Shopian was constituted.”
He added that during the course of investigation, on the basis of oral, circumstantial and technical evidences, number of suspects were rounded up. “During questioning, two suspects identified as Suhaib Reyaz son of Reyaz Ahmad Mir and Anayat Ullah Iqbal son of Mohmmad Iqbal Wani, both residents of Saidapora Payeen admitted their involvement in the terror attack. It also came to fore that duo were working as hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit TRF,” the spokesman said.
He said on their disclosure, the weapon of offence viz a pistol along with its magazine and five pistol rounds besides, an IED has been recovered by a joint party of Police and 44RR in the orchards of village Saidapora Payeen Shopian. Further investigation of the case is still going on, the spokesman said.