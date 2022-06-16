Terror funding case: NIA carries out searches in multiple locations in Kashmir

Srinagar June 16: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday conducted searches at six locations in Baramulla, Budgam and Srinagar districts of J&K in alleged terror funding case.
As per a NIA spokesman, the case RC-03/2021/NIA/DLI pertains to the "activities of the members of Jamaat-e-Islami who have been collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities but are using funds so collected for violent and secessionist activities".
"The funds being raised by JeI are also channellise to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well organised networks of JeI cadres. JeI has also been motivating impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in J&K to participate in disruptive secessionist activities, " he said. The case was registered by NIA suo-moto on February 5, 2021.
"During the searches conducted today at the premises of office bearers and members of JeI various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized," the NIA spokesman said adding further investigation in the case continues.