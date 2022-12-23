NIA raids 17 locations in J&K, Delhi

At village Mirhama in Kulgam the NIA searched residences of Bashir Ahmad Padder son of Ali Mohd Padder who is a Punch of Ward- 4.

In Pulwama, NIA raided the house of Numberdar Charsoo in Awantipora and detained Numberdar Abdul Gani Wani and his son Mohammad Imran Wani and took them to police station for questioning.

In Drabgam area of Rajpora village in Pulwama, NIA is conducting a raid at the house of retired ASI Mohammad Ahsan Mir.

It could not be immediately ascertained in which case (s) these raids are being carried out, however, an official confirmed the searches to KDC and said details will be shared after conclusion of raids.