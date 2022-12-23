NIA raids 17 locations in J&K, Delhi

Srinagar, Dec 23: National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi, in connection with a militancy funding case, reports quoting sources said on Friday.
Quoting reliable sources, news agency KDC reported that NIA sleuths with the assistance of police and CRPF are carrying out raids at seventeen locations in a registered case. The searches are being carried out at Anantnag, Kulgam, Behrampora Sopore, Awantipora, and one each in Jammu and Delhi.
At village Hadigam in Anantnag, sleuths of NIA searched the joint house of Javied Ahmad Sheikh son of late Rashid Ahmad Sheikh, Iqbal Sheikh son of Ahad Sheikh (Govt teacher), Showkat Sheikh son of Mohammad Sheikh (Kiryana shopkeeper), Manzoor Sheikh (Tailor), Amain Sheikh son of Wali Sheikh.
At village Mirhama in Kulgam the NIA searched residences of Bashir Ahmad Padder son of Ali Mohd Padder who is a Punch of Ward- 4.
In Pulwama, NIA raided the house of Numberdar Charsoo in Awantipora and detained Numberdar Abdul Gani Wani and his son Mohammad Imran Wani and took them to police station for questioning.
In Drabgam area of Rajpora village in Pulwama, NIA is conducting a raid at the house of retired ASI Mohammad Ahsan Mir.
It could not be immediately ascertained in which case (s) these raids are being carried out, however, an official confirmed the searches to KDC and said details will be shared after conclusion of raids.