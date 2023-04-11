Terror module busted in Baramulla, two LeT associates arrested: police

Two terrorist associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit have been arrested along with arms and ammunition, said a police press release on Monday. According to the release, the terrorist associates have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Parra and Saima Bashir.

"Based on a tip-off, Joint forces of Baramulla Police, Army 29 RR and 2 Bn SSB have busted a terror module at Baramulla Pattan and arrested two terrorist associates of LeT outfit," informed the release.

The release added, "On their disclosure one pistol, two pistol magazines, pistol round- five improvised explosive devices, and one remote control improvised explosive device weighing approximately 2 kgs were recovered.