Terror related case | SIA conducts searches at multiple locations across South Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 7: Continuing to rein in the networks of terror outfits with a purpose of destroying its ecosystems completely, State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations across South Kashmir, a press note said.

It added that house premises of suspects in Anantnag, Awantipora, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian were searched in compliance to search warrant obtained from the Court of Special Judge, Designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Srinagar in connection with investigation of case FIR No. 16/2022 u/s 13, 18, 19, 38, 39, 40 UA(P) Act read with 120-B, 121 IPC registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir.