Terror related case | SIA conducts searches at multiple locations across South Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 7: Continuing to rein in the networks of terror outfits with a purpose of destroying its ecosystems completely, State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations across South Kashmir, a press note said.
It added that house premises of suspects in Anantnag, Awantipora, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian were searched in compliance to search warrant obtained from the Court of Special Judge, Designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Srinagar in connection with investigation of case FIR No. 16/2022 u/s 13, 18, 19, 38, 39, 40 UA(P) Act read with 120-B, 121 IPC registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir.
“The case pertains to a terrorist grid active in valley. Details that are being investigated into at the initial stage include masterminds in Pakistan who with active support of Pakistani Intelligence Agencies and in connivance with proscribed terrorist organization(s) like JeM, LeT and its offshoot TRF based in Pakistan have been activating their over ground workers (OGWs) in J&K for initiating, organising and executing terror activities in J&K. The Pakistani masterminds have been comprehensively identified. Their particulars, however, are being kept confidential because other agents connected with them are not alerted,” the press note said.