'Terrorism a curse for civilised society': LG condemns killing of migrant workers in Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 18: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the killing of two migrant workers in Shopian, saying that “words can’t adequately condemn the barbaric terror attack” while maintaining that the security forces have been given “full freedom to crush the terror ecosystem.”
Two migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed last night after terrorists lobbed a grenade at their accommodation in Harmen Shopian, police said.
An official said that two hybrid terrorists of LeT outfit have been arrested who carried out the attack.
The attack on the migrant workers comes after a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead last week in the same district.
“Words cannot adequately condemn today's barbaric terror attack on Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar from Kannauj, UP. My deepest condolence to their families. One terrorist has been arrested & hunt is on for the others. Security apparatus has been directed to launch coordinated CT ops,” LG Sinha said, in a tweet.
He said the district administration Shopian has deputed senior officers to make arrangements for transportation of the mortal remains of the slain to their respective villages with full honours.
“We have intensified our efforts to crush terrorists and terror ecosystem and have given full freedom to the security forces. Terrorism is a curse for the civilised society. People from every community must come together to condemn heinous acts and root out terror & its elements,” he said.