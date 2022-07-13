Terrorism on last leg in Kashmir: BJP

Jammu: Yudhvir Sethi, J&K BJP Vice President on Wednesday said that terrorism is on last leg in Kashmir.
In a statement, he strongly condemned the killing of a Police Officer Mushtaq Ahmad in a terrorist attack at Lal Bazar yesterday in which two other cops were also suffered bullet injuries.
The senior BJP leader has termed killing of ASI Mushtaq Ahmed as a brutal act, adding that selective killing is the biggest crime of humanity. “His supreme sacrifice will not go in vain. The terrorists responsible for the killing will be punished for the act,” he said.
Sethi termed the killing of ASI Mushtaq Ahmed as a desperate attempt of Pakistan sponsored militants to fail ongoing peace process in J&K. “J&K has witnessed destructive politics in the last over 40 years during which the then governments in the region and at Centre showed no spine to contain the situation rather some of those ignited the fire through playing a complacent role,” he said.
Sethi said it was the BJP Government led by PM Narendra Modi which took over the reins of the country in 2014 and changed the entire scenario. “The anti-nationals which used to rule the roost have started running for life with many shown the doors of the other world”, he said, adding that the BJP Government has tightened the noose around those who were posing to be detrimental for the country. “Today there is no stone pelting, terror funding has become a thing of the past as accounts of beneficiaries have been sealed and no one in Valley now dares to raise Pakistan flags”, he said.
The senior BJP leader said that the rate at which the terrorists are being eliminated in the Valley, the day is not far when the last man with gun in hand will be ‘taken care of’ by the security forces by either showing him the way to other world or making him stay inside the prison for rest of his life. He asked people of Kashmir Valley to come forward and support policies of Modi Government as only the Central Government headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi can eliminate the terrorism from the Kashmir Valley.