Terrorism on last leg in Kashmir: BJP

Jammu: Yudhvir Sethi, J&K BJP Vice President on Wednesday said that terrorism is on last leg in Kashmir.

In a statement, he strongly condemned the killing of a Police Officer Mushtaq Ahmad in a terrorist attack at Lal Bazar yesterday in which two other cops were also suffered bullet injuries.

The senior BJP leader has termed killing of ASI Mushtaq Ahmed as a brutal act, adding that selective killing is the biggest crime of humanity. “His supreme sacrifice will not go in vain. The terrorists responsible for the killing will be punished for the act,” he said.