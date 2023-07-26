Kashmir

Terrorist associate arrested during CASO in Anantnag: Police

From his possession, one pistol, two magazines and 14 pistol rounds were recovered
Representational ImageFile/GK

Srinagar, July 26: Police along with security forces on Wednesday arrested a terror associate and recovered arms and ammunition during searches in main Wopzan area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Quoting a top police officer, GNS reported that police along with Army’s 3RR arrested a militant associate in Wopzan.

He has been identified as Liyaqat Ahmad Gani son of Lateef Ahmad Gani, he said.

From his possession, one pistol, 2 Magazines, 14 rounds of pistol and incriminating material were recovered, the officer added.

Meanwhile a case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up. 

