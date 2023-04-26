Terrorist associate arrested in Sopore: police

Incriminating materials and one hand grenade have been recovered from his possession, said a police spokesman.

Acting on specific information, a joint MVCP was established by Police & Army (52RR) at Hygam near railway crossing bridge in the jurisdiction of police station Tarzoo.

During search, one suspected person was intercepted who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully by the alert joint party, said the spokesman.

During search, incriminating materials and a hand grenade were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Wani son of Ab Rashid Wani resident of Wagoob Hygam.

"During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that he was working as terrorist associate for proscribed terror outfit JeM and was in a constant search of an opportunity to carry out terror attacks on security forces and civilians including outside employees," added the spokesman.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 40/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tarzoo and further investigation has been initiated, he said.