Terrorist associate convicted

A statement of Police issued here said that on Thursday, the designate court after completion of trial in case FIR No 33/2019 under section 18, 20, 38, 39 UA(P) Act of Police Station Srigufwara convicted a terrorist associate and awarded a fine to the tune of Rs 1 lakh.

It said the terrorist associate identified as Shahid Fayaz Tarray, son of Fayaz Ahmad Tarray of Shalagam, Bijbehara, has been convicted under Section 39 of the UA(P) Act.