Terrorist associate convicted

Srinagar, Sep 1: A terrorist associate was convicted by the designate court, Police said Friday.
A statement of Police issued here said that on Thursday, the designate court after completion of trial in case FIR No 33/2019 under section 18, 20, 38, 39 UA(P) Act of Police Station Srigufwara convicted a terrorist associate and awarded a fine to the tune of Rs 1 lakh.
It said the terrorist associate identified as Shahid Fayaz Tarray, son of Fayaz Ahmad Tarray of Shalagam, Bijbehara, has been convicted under Section 39 of the UA(P) Act.
The Police statement said that on July 23, 2019, an information was received by Police Station Srigufwara that some unknown terrorist associates of proscribed Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist outfit were facilitating the terrorists to carry out terrorist acts, motivating youth to join terror ranks, and organising terror module to provide every possible help to strengthen the terror web within the jurisdiction of Police Station Srigufwara.
The statement said that on receiving this information, a case FIR No 33/2019 under Section 18, 20, 38, and 39 of the UA(P) Act was registered and investigation was taken up.
It said that during the course of investigation, some suspected terrorist associates were zeroed in and were questioned.
The statement said that on August 6, 2020, a checkpoint was established at Darigund Srigufwara during which Shahid Fayaz Tarray, son of Fayaz Ahmad Tarray of Shalagam Bijbehara was apprehended and was immediately taken into custody and recoveries were made from him.