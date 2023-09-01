Terrorist associate from Anantnag convicted by court under UAPA: Police

Srinagar, Sep 01: Police on Friday said that a Court convicted a terrorist associate of Bijbehara, Anantnag and awarded him a fine to the tune of Rs one lakh.

A police statement said that the conviction came after completion of trial in case FIR No. 33/2019 under section 18, 20, 38, 39 UA(P) Act of Police Station Srigufwara.

The terrorist associate identified as Shahid Fayaz Tarray son of Fayaz Ahmad Tarray resident of Shalagam Bijbehara has been convicted under Section 39 of UA(P) Act.