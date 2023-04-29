Terrorist associate held in Handwara: police

On search, one hand grenade and other incriminating material was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat son of Gulzar Ahmad Bhat resident of Amargarh Tarathpora.

Preliminary investigation reveals that that he was working as a terrorist associate for proscribed terror outfit JeM.

Accordingly, a case FIR No 95/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Handwara and further investigation has been initiated.