Terrorist associate held in Handwara: police

Srinagar, April 29: Police in Handwara along with Army arrested a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM, officials said today.
They said incriminating materials & a hand grenade was recovered from his possession.
During routing checking at Ganai Mohalla Pazalpora Magam, a joint party of Handwara Police and Army (15RR) intercepted an individual who attempted to evade the joint party suspiciously but he was apprehended tactfully by the alert joint party.
On search, one hand grenade and other incriminating material was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat son of Gulzar Ahmad Bhat resident of Amargarh Tarathpora.
Preliminary investigation reveals that that he was working as a terrorist associate for proscribed terror outfit JeM.
Accordingly, a case FIR No 95/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Handwara and further investigation has been initiated.