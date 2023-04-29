Terrorist associate held in Handwara: Police

An official said that during routine checking at Ganai Mohalla Pazalpora Magam, a joint party of Handwara Police and Army (15RR) intercepted an individual who attempted to evade but was apprehended tactfully by the alert joint party. “Upon his personal search, one hand grenade and other incriminating material was recovered from his possession,” he added. He has been identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat resident of Amargarh Tarathpora.