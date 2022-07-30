Terrorist killed, 2 soldiers, cop injured in Baramulla encounter

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed while as two soldiers and a policeman were injured in Baramulla encounter, police said.

The identity of terrorist is being established and condition of injured is said to be stable. Police said, “Acting on a specific information generated by police regarding presence of a terrorist in village Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (29RR) & SSB (2nd Bn) in the said area.”