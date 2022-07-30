Terrorist killed, 2 soldiers, cop injured in Baramulla encounter

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed while as two soldiers and a policeman were injured in Baramulla encounter, police said.
The identity of terrorist is being established and condition of injured is said to be stable. Police said, “Acting on a specific information generated by police regarding presence of a terrorist in village Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (29RR) & SSB (2nd Bn) in the said area.”
“During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. In the initial exchange of fire, two army Jawans and a police personnel received injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment where their condition is stable.”
In the ensuing encounter, police said “One terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. However, the identification and affiliation of the killed terrorist is being ascertained”
Police said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including an AK-47 Rifle, three AK-Magazines, seven AK-Rounds, a Pouch and a Bag have been recovered from the site of encounter.
All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. Police identified him as Akhtar Hussain Bhat , resident of Trich Kandi Kupwara. He has joined terror ranks 14 days ago.
Meanwhile, another encounter broke out in Binner area of Baramulla district on Saturday evening. "Encounter has started at Binner area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Police zone tweeted. Police said exchange of fire is on.