Security forces on standby at the site of encounter with militants in Malpora Mir Bazar area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. (Representative Image) Mir Wasim for Greater Kashmir

GK Web Desk Srinagar, June 27: A terrorist was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in southern Kulgam district, police said today. “01 local #terrorist neutralised. Identification & affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” said a police spokesman on Twitter. Earlier, he said a soldier was injured in the initial exchange of fire.