Kashmir

Terrorist killed in Kulgam gunfight as firing resumes after two days: police

One among the trapped militant is believed to be involved in killing teacher Rajni Bala, the teacher shot dead on 31 May in Gopalpora Kulgam.
Terrorist killed in Kulgam gunfight as firing resumes after two days: police
An army vehicle leaves encounter site after the gunfight in south Kashmir. [Representational picture]File/ Mir Wasim for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, June 16 : A terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Mishipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district where firing resumed after two days, police said.

"Encounter has resumed again at Mishipora area of Kulgam. Cordon & search operation has been continuing since Tuesday (14th June). Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

" 01 militant killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,"he added.

One among the trapped militant is believed to be involved in killing teacher Rajni Bala, the teacher shot dead on 31 May in Gopalpora Kulgam.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com