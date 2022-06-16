Terrorist killed in Kulgam gunfight as firing resumes after two days: police

Srinagar, June 16 : A terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Mishipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district where firing resumed after two days, police said.
"Encounter has resumed again at Mishipora area of Kulgam. Cordon & search operation has been continuing since Tuesday (14th June). Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
" 01 militant killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,"he added.
One among the trapped militant is believed to be involved in killing teacher Rajni Bala, the teacher shot dead on 31 May in Gopalpora Kulgam.