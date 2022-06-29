Two LeT terrorists killed in Kulgam gunfight: police

Srinagar June 29: Police on Wednesday claimed to have killed two LeT terrorists in a gunfight in Nawapora Mir Bazar area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
"KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
"Both the killed #terrorists have been identified as #categorised local terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Again an important #encounter as the operation site was very close to NHW (#Yatra route), " IGP Kashmir said in a statement.