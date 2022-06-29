Kashmir

Two LeT terrorists killed in Kulgam gunfight: police

The encounter started soon after the security forces cordoned the area following a tip off.
Military personnel at gunfight site. [Representational picture]Mubashir Khan/ GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar June 29: Police on Wednesday claimed to have killed two LeT terrorists in a gunfight in Nawapora Mir Bazar area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

"KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

"Both the killed #terrorists have been identified as #categorised local terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Again an important #encounter as the operation site was very close to NHW (#Yatra route), " IGP Kashmir said in a statement.

