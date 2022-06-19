Terrorist killed in ongoing gunfight in Lolab Kupwara: police

Srinagar June 19: Police on Sunday said it killed a terrorist during an encounter on the disclosure of another terrorist, who "also got trapped" in Lolab area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district
"KupwaraPolice launched a joint anti-terrorist #operation alongwith Army's 28RR on the disclosure of an arrested #terrorist Showket Ahmed Sheikh in Lolab area of #Kupwara," a police spokesman said.
"During search of hideouts, hiding #terrorists fired upon joint search parties and our team also retaliated, in which one #terrorist got killed. The arrested terrorist also got trapped. #Encounter in progress. Further details shall follow, ' he added.
In a separate statement, IGP Kashmir said, "Killed #terrorist has been identified as a #Pakistani, linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. 2-3 more #terrorists alongwith arrested terrorist trapped in ongoing #encounter".