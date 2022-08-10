Kashmir

Two terrorists killed in ongoing gunfight in Waterhail Budgam: police

The gunfight broke out after the police and security forces launched a search operation in the village.
Security forces near the site of an encounter in Waterhail area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.
Security forces near the site of an encounter in Waterhail area of central Kashmir's Budgam district. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Aug 10: Police on Wednesday said two terrorists were killed in an ongoing gunfight in Waterhail area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.

"BudgamEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said. "BudgamEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). #Operation going on. Further details shall follow, " he added

The spokesman said the gunfight broke out after the police and security forces launched a search operation in the village.

