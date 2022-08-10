Two terrorists killed in ongoing gunfight in Waterhail Budgam: police

Srinagar Aug 10: Police on Wednesday said two terrorists were killed in an ongoing gunfight in Waterhail area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.
"BudgamEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said. "BudgamEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). #Operation going on. Further details shall follow, " he added
The spokesman said the gunfight broke out after the police and security forces launched a search operation in the village.