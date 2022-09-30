Two local Jaish terrorists killed in Pattan encounter: police

Srinagar Sept 30: Police on Friday claimed to have killed two local Jaish terrorists in an encounter in Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla in north Kashmir.
"BaramullaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the local terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM. Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow," ADGP Kashmir said in a statement. The identity of the slain was not immediately known.
The encounter is believed to have broken out after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off. Another encounter broke out at Chitragam area of Shopian.
It was not immediately known whether the operation in Shopian has been called off.