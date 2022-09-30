Kashmir

Two local Jaish terrorists killed in Pattan encounter: police

The identity of the slain was not immediately known.
Security forces personnel at the site of an encounter in Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla in north Kashmir on Friday September 30, 2022.
Security forces personnel at the site of an encounter in Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla in north Kashmir on Friday September 30, 2022.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Sept 30: Police on Friday claimed to have killed two local Jaish terrorists in an encounter in Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla in north Kashmir.

"BaramullaEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the local terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM. Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow," ADGP Kashmir said in a statement. The identity of the slain was not immediately known.

The encounter is believed to have broken out after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off. Another encounter broke out at Chitragam area of Shopian.

It was not immediately known whether the operation in Shopian has been called off.

