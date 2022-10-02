Terrorist killed in Shopian gunfight: police

Srinagar Oct 2: Police on Sunday claimed to have killed a terrorist in a gunfight in Baskuchan area in south Kashmir's Shopian district.
"Encounter has started at Baskuchan area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
"ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 terrorist killed. Search operation going on. Further details shall follow, " he added. "Killed terrorist identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan Shopian, linked with LeT terror outfit. Incriminating materials, arms & ammn including AK rifle recovered. He was involved in several terror crimes and recently escaped from an encounter," ADGP Kashmir said in a separate statement.
The encounter is believed to have broken out soon after security forces cordoned the area.