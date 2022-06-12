Terrorist killed in Srinagar chance encounter

IGP said a small of Police Component Srinagar comprising of at least 10 cops were civvies in the area after having information about presence of terrorists in the area.

As the searches, Kashmir Police chief said were started Adil opened fire on them and in retaliatory fire he was killed. Vijay Kumar said that Adil was involved into the killing of cops Ghulam Hassan Dar and Saifullah Qadri.

Based on own input regarding movement of terrorist in the outskirts of Srinagar at Kreshbal Palpora area, a special small team of Srinagar Police was deputed for search.

Meanwhile hidden terrorist fired upon the Police team which was retaliated leading to a brief chance encounter. In the ensuing chance encounter one terrorist identified as Adil Parray @Abu Bakr of Ganderbal was killed.