Terrorist killed in Srinagar chance encounter

Srinagar: A local Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist who was involved in killings two cops was shot dead in a chance encounter in Sangam Palpora area of Soura in a chance encounter on Sunday evening, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir,zone, Vijay Kumar said.
He has been identified as Adil Ahmad Parray of Ganderbal and was active since last October. “LeT #terrorist Adil Parray of #Ganderbal who was involved in #killing of 02 JKP personnel Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam & Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a 9 year old girl, killed in a chance #encounter with a small team of Police: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” IGP Kashmir said in a tweet on Sunday evening.
IGP said a small of Police Component Srinagar comprising of at least 10 cops were civvies in the area after having information about presence of terrorists in the area.
As the searches, Kashmir Police chief said were started Adil opened fire on them and in retaliatory fire he was killed. Vijay Kumar said that Adil was involved into the killing of cops Ghulam Hassan Dar and Saifullah Qadri.
Based on own input regarding movement of terrorist in the outskirts of Srinagar at Kreshbal Palpora area, a special small team of Srinagar Police was deputed for search.
Meanwhile hidden terrorist fired upon the Police team which was retaliated leading to a brief chance encounter. In the ensuing chance encounter one terrorist identified as Adil Parray @Abu Bakr of Ganderbal was killed.
During interaction with media IGP Kashmir shared that the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.
He along with Abid khad had joined terror rank in September 2021. Both were involved in terror attacks on civilians and outsiders in downtown area of srinagar last year in 2021.
However Abid was neutralised in an encounter in March 2022 in Ganderbal but Adil Parray kept involved in terror crimes. Recently Adil Parray attacked on two policemen who got martyrdom.
Besides a 9 years old daughter of brave policeman Saifulla Qadri got injured.” Since then we were tracking him.”
As per police record, he was involved in the recent killings of 02 JKP personnel Ct Ghulam Hassan Dar near Ali Jan Road Zoonimar area of Srinagar on 07/05/2022 and SgCt Saifullah Qadri at Anchar Soura area of Srinagar on 24/05/2022 besides, injuring his 9 year old daughter,”he said.. IGP also shared that he was planning for terror attack on yatra this year.