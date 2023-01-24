Terrorist recruitment module busted in Baramulla

Baramulla, Jan 24 :The Jammu and Kashmir police and Army’s 29 RR busted a terrorist recruitment module run by handlers from across the border through social media, senior superintendent of police Baramulla said on Tuesday.
Briefing media about the development, the SSP Baramulla, AmodNagpure, said that five youths including two juveniles were being radicalised by the Pakistani handlers and were being prepared to join militant ranks through social media.
“Based on reliable information that some youths are being incited by terrorist handlers from across the border, to join terrorist organisations, the security forces along with Jammu and Kashmir police traced them and saved them from landing in the terrorists fold,” he said.
He said the detained youths with the help of their parents were subjected to sustained questioning during which they revealed that through social media they came in contact with the Pakistani terrorist handlers. The handlers were trying to radicalise them so that they could join the terrorist organisations.
The SSP Baramulla said that the parents need to keep vigil on the activities of their wards especially while they use social media. “The Jammu and Kashmir police besides army will not allow the terrorist handlers of Pakistan to lure the youths of Kashmir to join terrorist organisations. At the same time the parents must ensure that their wards don’t indulge in activities which will latter land them in trouble,” SSP said.
The detained youths after being counselled by police as well as security forces were handed over to their parents.