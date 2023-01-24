Terrorist recruitment module busted in Baramulla

He said the detained youths with the help of their parents were subjected to sustained questioning during which they revealed that through social media they came in contact with the Pakistani terrorist handlers. The handlers were trying to radicalise them so that they could join the terrorist organisations.

The SSP Baramulla said that the parents need to keep vigil on the activities of their wards especially while they use social media. “The Jammu and Kashmir police besides army will not allow the terrorist handlers of Pakistan to lure the youths of Kashmir to join terrorist organisations. At the same time the parents must ensure that their wards don’t indulge in activities which will latter land them in trouble,” SSP said.