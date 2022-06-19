Terrorists can’t deter peace efforts: IGP

Srinagar: Terming the killing of two foreigners in the Kupwara gunfight as a big success, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar Sunday said “terrorists can’t deter efforts in bringing peace to Kashmir”.
The IGP was referring to the back-to-back anti-militancy operations across Kashmir.
He said the counter-terror operations would continue and be intensified.
“By targeting innocent civilians including women and kids, unarmed policemen, and outside poor labourers, terrorists can’t deter our efforts to bring peace in Kashmir,” Kumar said. “Our counter-terror operations will continue simultaneously in all three regions of Kashmir, especially against the foreign terrorists.”
Terming the killing of two foreigners as a big success, he said, “There won’t be any let-up in anti-terror operations. The targeted killing of minorities in Kashmir over the past month has triggered fear and anger among the people.”
This year there have been over 22 targeted attacks in Kashmir, mostly aimed at minorities, migrants, and security personnel.
The 23 people killed in these attacks include a Kashmiri Pandit government employee, a member of the Rajput community, four migrants, and four Panchayat leaders.
The list also includes four police personnel, an Army soldier, two CRPF personnel, two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, and three locals.
Among them 10 were killed in central Kashmir including seven in Budgam and three in Srinagar; 11 in south Kashmir including five in Kulgam, four in Pulwama, and one each in Anantnag and Shopian and two in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.
Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that these acts were out of desperation.
“When a candle is about to extinguish, it flicks intensely. Our security forces have gone all out against them. Terrorism is in its last stage in J&K,” LG Sinha said.
He said that the killings of innocent people were “well-planned to provoke police and security forces to commit a mistake and create a situation for street protests”.
“We won’t fall prey to such nefarious designs. Police and security forces won’t even touch any innocent. We follow the policy: Don’t spare the culprit, don’t touch the innocent,” LG Sinha said.