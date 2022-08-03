Terrorists fire on police vehicle in Srinagar, no casualty reported: police

Srinagar Aug 3: Police on Wednesday said that terrorists fired upon a vehicle carrying a party of cops in Aloochibagh bund area of Srinagar.
As per a police spokesman, no injury was reported in the incident even as a CASO was launched in the area.
"In Allochibagh bund area of Srinagar, terrorists fired upon a vehicle bound small police party.This was effectively retaliated by the police party. Terrorists took advantage of darkness & ran away towards built up area. No injury or other damage took place. CASO launched in area, " said the police spokesman.