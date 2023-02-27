Terrorists have murdered humanity again: Ravinder Raina

Srinagar, Feb 27 : J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today visited the bereaved family of Kashmiri Pandit ,Sanjay Sharma, who was killed in a terrorist attack yesterday, at Achan in Pulwama district.
According to a press note, he paid tributes to Sharma and also attended his last rites . Raina offered condolences to the bereaved family.
Raina was accompanied by J&K BJP Vice-President Sofi Yusuf, Spokesperson Altaf Thakur, District President Pulwama Latif Bhat, DDC Minha Latif, BDC Chair man Tral S. Avatar Singh, Vice-President District Anantnag Pinka Malik, former District President Sajjad Raina and other BJP leaders.
"It is heart shattering to witness such incidents. Terrorists who are working on the instructions of Pakistan have murdered humanity once again. There can be no words to describe such brutal incidents," Raina said.
He added that these killings are to sabotage the peace and progress process in the valley. “But we have full faith in our brave security forces that will decimate the killers in no time,"he said.
Raina further stated that the whole BJP family stands with the aggrieved family members of Sharma. The BJP family will always be standing through every thick and thin with the family and will ensure that every justice is delivered to the family.