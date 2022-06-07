Terrorists involved in killings of Amreen, Rahul Bhat killed: Vijay Kumar

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Zone, Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said terrorists involved in the killings of TV Artist Amreen Bhat and a revenue department employee Rahul Bhat were killed while terrorists involved into of Bank Manager have been identified.
“Two terrorists involved into the killing of TV artist Amreen Bhat have been eliminated,” Vijay Kumar said adding that one among the two terrorists was also killed who is involved into the killing of Kashmir Pandit revenue employee Rahul Bhat.Terrorists had in last week of May 25 shot dead famous Kashmiri television artist Ambreen Bhat in Chadoora area of Budgam. Her 10 year old nephew had received gunshot wounds .
Earlier on May 12 , Kashmiri Pandit government employee, Rahul Bhat was shot dead by the terrorists in his office in Budgam district.
“We have identified terrorists involved into killing of Bank Manager Vijay Kumar and we will arrest or neutralise them very soon,” he said.