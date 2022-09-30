Kashmir

Terrorists killed in Pattan were planning to attack Agniveer recruitment rally in Baramulla: police

Senior superintendent of Police Baramulla, Rayees Mohammad Bhat addressing a press conference,said that the slain had come to Baramulla with a motive to attack army's recruitment rally, which is going on at 10 Sector Hyderbeigh headquarters in the district.
SSP Baramulla Rayees Bhat talking to reporters after an encounter in Yedipora Pattan area of the district, on Friday September 30, 2022
SSP Baramulla Rayees Bhat talking to reporters after an encounter in Yedipora Pattan area of the district, on Friday September 30, 2022
Srinagar, Sept 30: Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Yedipora village of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, were planning to carry out attack on Army's Agniveer recruitment rally in the district, police said.

Senior superintendent of Police Baramulla, Rayees Mohmammad Bhat addressing a press conference, said that the slain had come to Baramulla with a motive to attack army's recruitment rally, which is going on at 10 Sector Hyderbeigh headquarters in the district.

He said that based on a specific intelligence inputs, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the village and during searches contact was established with the hiding terrorists.

In the ensuing encounter two local Jaish terrorists were killed as claimed by ADGP Kashmir. 

SSP Baramulla said their identity is being ascertained. 

“An AK-74U, a new version of AK-47, which is being carried by foreign terrorists was also recovered from the encounter site. In addiction, one AK rifle, 3 magazines, pistol along with magazine and 2 bullets were also recovered,” SSP said. 

