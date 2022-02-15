Thakur Gaja Singh joins NC

Welcoming Gaja Singh in the party fold, National Conference Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta exhorted the cadre to share the responsibilities for peace and political stability. He said that the people were looking towards National Conference with hope and therefore it is imperative for the cadre to meet their aspirations and expectations.

“National Conference has done a lot in empowering the people politically since its inception by providing a vibrant platform to public for decision making at all e levels,” he said. Gupta added that joining of the Gaja Singh will further strengthen the party and help in reaching out to the masses. He said the party is natural choice for all those believing in the secular ethos of Jammu and Kashmir and its inclusiveness.