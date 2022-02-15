Thakur Gaja Singh joins NC

Jammu, Feb 15:Gaja Singh Katoch, BJP leader and social activist District Ramban today joined National Conference (NC) at Sher-e- Kashmir Bhavan, here.
He said that Jammu Jammu and Kashmir was passing through a most difficult phase and that NC is only political party which can help the people.
Welcoming Gaja Singh in the party fold, National Conference Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta exhorted the cadre to share the responsibilities for peace and political stability. He said that the people were looking towards National Conference with hope and therefore it is imperative for the cadre to meet their aspirations and expectations.
“National Conference has done a lot in empowering the people politically since its inception by providing a vibrant platform to public for decision making at all e levels,” he said. Gupta added that joining of the Gaja Singh will further strengthen the party and help in reaching out to the masses. He said the party is natural choice for all those believing in the secular ethos of Jammu and Kashmir and its inclusiveness.
Sajjad Shaheen District President Ramban exhorted the people to strengthen National Conference at gross root level and maintain peace and harmony. He said this will be a befitting reply to those who want to divide the society on religious and regional lines.
Those who were present on this occasion included Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, PyareLal Sharma, District Secretary Ramban, Arif Mir and Harnam Singh Block President KanthiNeera.