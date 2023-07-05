Thanamandi road mishap | Political leaders anguished over loss of lives

Srinagar, July 5: National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah, party Vice President Omar Abdullah and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi azad have expressed sorrow over the tragic road accident in Thanamandi in which four people have died and scores have sustained grave Injuries.
Expressing grief over the unfortunate incident that has cast a pall of gloom in Thanamandi and surrounding areas, the NC leaders prayed for peace to the departed soul and prayed for fortitude to the bereaved households to bear the inconsolable loss.
They also sought free and best medical treatment to all the injured in the accident and prayed for their complete and swift recovery.
Joined by local party unit functionaries, district President Rajouri Shafayat Ahmed Khan visited the injured at GMC Rajouri, Associated Hospital Rajouri to enquire about their well-being. He has also implored upon the local administration to reach out to the victim families with adequate relief and compensation.
DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad has expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Rajouri. In a condolence message, Azad said: "Deeply saddened by the death of four lives in the tragic road accident at Bhangai Thanamandi in Rajouri district. I extend my condolences to members of the bereaved families and pray to almighty for eternal peace of the departed souls."
Soon after learning about this devastating road accident, Azad asked party workers in the area to provide assistance to injured and victim families. He has stressed on the administration to provide compensation to the next of kin of those killed in the accident and those who got injured in this road accident. Azad has prayed for speedy recovery of injured persons. Four persons died and eight got injured when a vehicle they were travelling in fell in the deep gorge.