The Last Craftsman: Young artist aims to revive lost art of clay tiles

She said that her journey started few years back when she needed glazed clay tiles for a project. “To my surprise, I realized that the art is at the brim of vanishing from Kashmir. This put me in touch with elderly Ghulam Muhammad from Khaniyar who is last surviving craftsman of this art. That is where the journey started,” added Ms Khan.

She said that over the period of last two years she captured the journey of this craftsman and also tried to understand and learn the art.

“I did an advanced course in this art from Delhi. It helped me to understand the art more closely. Such unique art form needs support from the government so that these artists can survive and thrive. In earlier times these tiles used to be part of every house but now new materials have replaced them. It is my way of honoring the art and artist. Through this whole exhibition I not only want to honor the artist by I want people to understand their culture and do their bit to preserve it. With right steps we can revive this art form and add this back to our life,” she said.