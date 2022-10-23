The road to nowhere – built at staggering ₹800 crore!

Ramban, Oct 23: The 10-km road stretch from Digdol to Maroog resembles an old fortress, with some retaining walls intact and others in a dilapidated condition. There is an approach road too but the stretch ends with a 90-degree cliff- effectively leading to nowhere.

Not just this, there are several road stretches which have been partially built and abandoned – after the NHAI - with the wisdom of hindsight - decided to realign the ambitious four-laning Srinagar-Jammu National Highway project, not before wasting Rs 800 crore and three years’ time.

In 2015, the Cabinet Committee on Economic affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the four laning of the treacherous highway, the only major surface link between the Kashmir valley and the rest of the country. This included the 40-kms Udhampur-Ramban stretch and the 36-km unreliable terrain between Ramban and Banihal.

The Udhampur-Ramban sector project was initially valued at 1709.99 crores and was then revised to 2233.65 crores. Around 55% work on the project has been completed till date.

However, the Ramban-Banihal expanse, initially valued at 2168.66 crores was first revised to 2885.35 crores under which, road-widening was executed at many spots along the stretch.

But after the realignment plan for the stretch - proposed and approved in 2021 - National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) ordered halting of earlier work, thereby wasting the precious time, man-power, machinery and money spent on the project.