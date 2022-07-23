Theatre playwriting workshop held at Manasbal

According to a press note, playwrights from various parts of Kashmir Valley participated in the workshop. Rashid Gamgeen, president of the theater welcomed the participant writers and the vote of thanks was presented by Bashir Ahmad Parray. The workshop was first of its kind as the techniques of play writing were discussed practically. Writers were asked to present ideas/themes wherein one idea was developed into a stage play by the participant writers. Later on, writers were asked to prepare stage dramas within a period of three months based on various themes discussed.