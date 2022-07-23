Theatre playwriting workshop held at Manasbal

Srinagar, July 23: A one day theatre playwriting workshop was organised at Manasbal by Manasbal Dramatics Safapora.
According to a press note, playwrights from various parts of Kashmir Valley participated in the workshop. Rashid Gamgeen, president of the theater welcomed the participant writers and the vote of thanks was presented by Bashir Ahmad Parray. The workshop was first of its kind as the techniques of play writing were discussed practically. Writers were asked to present ideas/themes wherein one idea was developed into a stage play by the participant writers. Later on, writers were asked to prepare stage dramas within a period of three months based on various themes discussed.
Project Director Nisar Naseem said that seminars, workshops are being organised where generally experts read papers and deliver lectures only. The aim of this workshop was to prepare and write theater plays on spot and share the idea of writing mordern plays. Nisar Naseem also emphasised that dramas should be written with contemporary relevance based on present situations without any fear or fright, if the theater movement has to be kept alive and attract masses.