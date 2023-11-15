Ganderbal, Nov 15 : Ganderbal Police have solved a theft case and arrested two accused persons in the case. Moreover, stolen items worth lakhs have been recovered.

A police official said that on 11 November Police Station Lar received a written Complaint from one person namely Farooq Ahmad Ganie resident of Kurhama Ganderbal stating therein that during intervening night of 8/9-11, some unknown thieves have stolen spare parts worth lakhs from his ware house located at Benhama Lar. In this regard, case FIR No. 73/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Lar and further investigation was set into motion.

Meanwhile, on the directions of SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar , a Special Police team was constituted under the supervision of Dy.SP Hqr’s Ganderbal Ghulam Hassan led by SHO PS Lar Khursheed Awan.

After strenuous efforts and with the help of technical inputs, the Police Party apprehended one suspect Nadeem Khan of Braeli UP and during interrogation, the accused confessed that he along with Mohd Rafiq Kanna of Sher Colony Sopore have stolen property (Spare Parts) from the warehouse. Upon the disclosure of the accused persons, stolen spare parts worth Rs 939824 have been recovered & both the accused have been put behind bars.