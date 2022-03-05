Theft case solved in Awantipora

Srinagar, Mar 5: Police in Awantipora has solved a theft case by arresting three accused persons and have recovered stolen property worth lakhs from their possession.
According to a press note, Police Station Pampore received a written complaint from one person namely Sajad Hussain Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar resident of Frestabal Pampore stating therein that during intervening night of February 25and 26 some unknown burglars have stolen golden ornaments from his residential house located at Frestabal Pampore.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 19/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Pampore and investigation was initiated.
During the course of investigation, a special investigation police team headed by SHO PS Pampore under the supervision of SDPO Pampore was constituted.