Theft cases solved in Ganderbal

Srinagar, May 19: Police in Ganderbal have solved theft cases by arresting three accused persons involved in the commission of crime and recovered stolen property from their possession, a press release said.
It added that in the jurisdiction of Police Post Shadipora, complaints from different areas were floating constantly regarding thefts of angular iron fitted in the fields, orchids of farmers for demarcation and fencing purposes etc. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law were registered at Police Station Ganderbal and investigation was initiated.