There cannot be better place than Kashmir: India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

"The government of Kashmir, the government of India will all go out of the way to assist you in your film shoot location. Help you to shift your film destination from any other part to Kashmir. We will help you to bring more and more romance in your films. We will help you to bring more and more glamour to your films. We will help you to bring more and more nature to your films. And we will help you to really create great stories from this great destination. I am truly delighted to be here on this and welcome you all to this great session this wonderful session on film tourism. Film tourism is something which has led to great destinations being created," Amitabh Kant.