There should be no compromise on quality of machinery: CS

Srinagar: In a first Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today virtually toured the sites of a number of works being carried out under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). He took first hand appraisal of dozens of works being under progress in different districts of the UT under this national mission.

The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; CEO JJM; Chief Engineers of Jal Shakti Kashmir/Jammu and other concerned officers of the department.

The Chief Secretary virtually toured different sites where work was in progress and enquired from the field staff like AEEs and JEs about the pace and progress of work. He also asked them about the technicalities involved in execution of their respective works.

Dr Mehta impressed upon all these officers and officials to ensure that quality machinery is installed at all these sites including in borewells, digwells, Filtration plants, Over Head Tanks (OHTs) and other infrastructure created under the mission. He observed that there should be no compromise on quality and each item used should be as per the set specifications.