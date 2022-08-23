There should be no compromise on quality of machinery: CS

Srinagar: In a first Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today virtually toured the sites of a number of works being carried out under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). He took first hand appraisal of dozens of works being under progress in different districts of the UT under this national mission.
The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; CEO JJM; Chief Engineers of Jal Shakti Kashmir/Jammu and other concerned officers of the department.
The Chief Secretary virtually toured different sites where work was in progress and enquired from the field staff like AEEs and JEs about the pace and progress of work. He also asked them about the technicalities involved in execution of their respective works.
Dr Mehta impressed upon all these officers and officials to ensure that quality machinery is installed at all these sites including in borewells, digwells, Filtration plants, Over Head Tanks (OHTs) and other infrastructure created under the mission. He observed that there should be no compromise on quality and each item used should be as per the set specifications.
The Chief Secretary stressed on enhancing the capacity of all the field staff to efficiently manage these assets. He observed that each of them should be well aware about the quality and proportion of chemicals used for filtration of drinking water besides the best techniques of managing these infrastructure for the overall benefit of the households drinking this potable water.
On the occasion the Chief Secretary also talked to several local panchayat representatives and asked them about the quality and pace of work carried out in their areas. He enjoined upon them to be vigilant for these assets are being created for the long-term welfare of their respective areas. He advised them to supervise these works and ensure that each of it is completed on time and qualitatively.
The Chief Secretary was informed that out of 6563 tenders, 4626 has been opened and 1302 works already allotted. It was further revealed that around 1077 works had been retendered for receiving the poor response.
It was also informed that with the subsequent accord of Administrative Approval and Technical Sanction the rest of tendered out works would also be allotted soon and works would be taken in hand.
The meeting was also informed that some 6220 Pani Samities and 5980 village action plans had been prepared for all the 6887 villages. It was mentioned that 4412 Field testing kits had been distributed in the villages and more than 11000 women trained to use them for testing purpose of the drinking water.
It was made out that out of 1835190 rural households 1062840 had been provided with drinking water. Already there is 100% coverage of rural institutions like schools, Anganwadi centres and health centres and steps are apace to cover each Gram Panchayat building and rural household in the future ahead, the meeting was apprised.