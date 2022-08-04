There was no need for youth to pick up arms given J&K’s enormous resources: LG

"J&K has been bestowed with enormous resources and potential. “There was no need for the youth to pick up arms (in 1990). Even today, some people not happy with the region’s peace continue to misguide young boys,” the LG said while addressing a gathering at Ranipora, Mattan, Anantnag, news agency KNO reported.

He said that post 2019, the "pace of development has touched new heights". “Before 2019, only 6 km roads were constructed and today 20 kms are being constructed. Before 2019, only 2500 kms were macdemised and today 7500 kms of road are being macdamised per day,” the LG said.

He said today J&K farmers are "most happy people given their income". “We are best UT after Pujab and Haryana as far as farmer’s income is concerned,” the LG said.